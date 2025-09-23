The cult comedy franchise returns with a bang! Waveband Production has released the teaser for Mastiii 4, written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, reuniting the iconic trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani as Amar, Meet, and Prem. Promising four times the fun, laughter, and chaos, the film is set to hit cinemas on November 21, 2025.

Joining the cast are Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi, adding freshness and charm to the comedy. Shot across the UK and Mumbai, the teaser showcases the film’s grand scale and Milap Milan Zaveri’s signature style of mass entertainment. In addition to this ensemble, the film promises a few surprises, featuring some well-known faces in intriguing roles.

Director Milap Milan Zaveri shared his excitement and said,” From writing the first two Masti films to now directing Mastiii 4, this is truly a full-circle moment for me. It’s an honour to take over the reins from the legendary Indra Kumar sir, whose vision shaped the first three installments of the franchise. His films set the benchmark for comedy entertainers, and I feel privileged to carry forward that legacy in my own style. With Mastiii 4, we’ve taken the madness to an all-new high audiences can look forward to bigger entertainment, heightened drama, crazier chaos, and unstoppable laughter. The teaser is just a small glimpse of the laughter riot awaiting them on the big screen!”



Producer Shikha Karan Ahluwalia of Waveband Production said, “At Waveband, our aim is to create films that entertain audiences and immerse them in the magical world of storytelling. The Masti franchise has been loved for years for its humour and entertainment value, and with Mastiii 4, we’re taking it to the next level, coupling it with a grand scale, pure fun, and madness. The teaser will give audiences a glimpse of the laughter explosion we are bringing to the big screen!”

Zee Studios and Waveband Production present Mastiii 4, a Waveband Production film in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms. The film is produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia of Waveband Production, along with Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria’s Maruti International, and Shobha and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, with Umesh Bansal. Featuring its beloved cast, fresh twists, and Milap Milan Zaveri’s signature punch, Mastiii 4 is set to be one of Bollywood’s biggest comedy entertainers of the year.

