On Tuesday morning, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to address a growing concern about AI-generated content circulating online. The actor posted a clarification regarding videos depicting him in the role of Maharishi Valmiki, which have been widely shared across social media.

“I have recently come across some AI-generated videos of a film trailer showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using AI,” Akshay wrote in his Instagram stories.

He further criticized media outlets for picking up such content without verification. “What's worse, some news channels decide to pick these up as 'news' without even verifying if these are real or morphed. In today's time, when misleading content is being produced at great speed through manipulative AI, I sincerely request media houses to verify and report only after authenticating the information,” he added.

The actor’s clarification comes amid the rising influence of AI in entertainment, as seen in recent viral trends where AI has been used to generate images and videos of celebrities.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently seen in his latest release, Jolly LLB 3. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the courtroom comedy-drama is the third installment in the Jolly LLB franchise and a sequel to Jolly LLB 2. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla.

The Jolly LLB series, which began in 2013, revolves around Advocate Jagdish Tyagi, also known as Jolly, and his fight to secure justice for innocent laborers while navigating the challenges posed by the wealthy and a corrupt judicial system. Jolly LLB 3 promises to continue this blend of black comedy and courtroom drama, keeping audiences eagerly awaiting its release.

