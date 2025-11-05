The trailer for Mastiii 4, the latest instalment of the cult comedy franchise, was released on November 4, 2025, and sparked divided opinions online almost immediately. While fans of the original films celebrated the return of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, others took issue with the film’s adult humour and bold dialogues.

“Mastiii 4 offers a strong female perspective”: Milap Zaveri maintains composure amid backlash

A popular YouTuber and cinephile took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her disapproval, writing, “How do they face the females in their house after doing such films, you will never know. If DISGUST was a genre, this trailer is the topper. Full confidence in our janta to watch & have no issues with the content. Arrey it's just 'fun' yaar.”

Responding to the post, director Milap Zaveri offered a calm and courteous reply, saying, “Mam pls do see the film. You may be pleasantly surprised. Women have a v strong role and POV (sic).”

Mam pls do see the film. You may be pleasantly surprised. Women have a v strong role and POV ????❤️ https://t.co/Mvhy8tVwva — Milap (@MassZaveri) November 4, 2025

This comes shortly after Zaveri had earlier acknowledged another critical tweet with, “Respect your opinion bhai. Hopefully audiences will enjoy it,” showing that the filmmaker is taking the criticism in stride while maintaining confidence in his vision.

Mastiii 4 brings back the beloved trio of Amar, Meet, and Prem, with Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi joining the ensemble. The film also features Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor in pivotal roles. Backed by Zee Studios and Waveband Production in association with Maruti International and Balaji Motion Pictures, the sex comedy promises “four times the madness” and is set to release in theatres on November 21, 2025.

