A day after Madhuri Dixit faced backlash for allegedly arriving three hours late to a live event in Canada, the organisers of the show, True Sound Live Ltd., issued a statement clarifying the reason behind the delay. The event, titled Madhuri Dixit - The Golden Girl of Bollywood, took place on November 2 at Toronto's Great Canadian Casino Resort.

Madhuri Dixit’s Canada show organisers clarify delay caused by miscommunication from her team: “This delay was entirely beyond the control of True Sound Live Ltd”

According to the organisers, the delay was caused due to miscommunication from the actress’s own management team. The company stated that Madhuri was “misinformed” about her call time, leading to confusion and frustration among attendees who had been waiting for her performance. The clarification came after social media users criticised both the organisers and Madhuri for the delay and lack of transparency about the event format.

Labeling the controversy as “misleading social media commentary,” the organisers said, “We at True Sound Live Ltd. would like to clarify the facts regarding the recent Madhuri Dixit - The Golden Girl of Bollywood show held in Toronto, following misleading social media commentary. The event commenced on time with a high-energy opening act featuring exceptional singers from Indian Idol, exactly as scheduled.”

They further explained, “The show's format, as communicated to Madhuri Dixit's management, included a Q&A session at 8:30 PM followed by Madhuri's 60-minute performance segment. However, despite our production team's readiness and continuous communication throughout the evening, Madhuri Dixit's own management team misinformed her about the call time, resulting in her late arrival around 10 PM. This delay was entirely beyond the control of True Sound Live Ltd.”

The organisers also blamed “certain backstage individuals” for creating further confusion during the event. “We also want to clarify that certain backstage individuals, including Shreya Gupta, were preoccupied with personal video recordings instead of supporting the artist's timely coordination, which further added to the confusion. Attached videos clearly show Madhuri Dixit's on-stage presence and performance, and we invite the public to view the footage and judge objectively,” the statement added.

A video shared by a user named Parwaiz Dhanani showed Madhuri dancing to her popular number Mera Piya Ghar Aaya from the 1995 film Yaraana. However, criticism continued online as several attendees accused the organisers of poor communication. One person wrote, “Everyone please report the organizers to Consumer Protection Ontario. I just got off the phone, and this falls under ‘Misrepresentation.’ It's illegal for a business or individual to give you false information about themselves or the product or service they offer.”

Another attendee expressed disappointment, saying, “I am glad I saw her, but I left at 11:05 PM as I had work the next day. I honestly don't know if it was the organizers or her who decided she would come at 10 PM. On my ticket, it said the start time was 7:30 PM. It did not mention any pre-shows. I expected it to be a chat with some singing and dancing. It just started way too late and disrespected the audience's time.”

