The high-profile legal battle over the inheritance of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, husband of actress Karisma Kapoor’s estranged wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, continued in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. Priya Sachdev Kapur firmly defended the authenticity of Sunjay Kapur’s will amidst allegations of forgery and manipulation voiced by Karisma Kapoor’s children from her marriage to Sunjay Kapur.

Priya Sachdev calls forgery claims ‘baseless’ as Karisma Kapoor’s kids contest Sunjay Kapur’s will in court

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, argued before Justice Jyoti Singh that mere typographical errors or spelling mistakes in the will do not render the document invalid. “The only grounds to challenge a will are if the deceased was not of sound mind or was under coercion. Spelling mistakes, wrong address, or errors like writing ‘testatrix’ instead of ‘testator’ are not valid grounds,” Nayar asserted.

Further, the defense stated that the fact that the will surfaced seven weeks after Sunjay Kapur’s death does not invalidate it either. “Is that a challenge maintainable under the law? Suppose I kept the will in my pocket, and it surfaces at an appropriate time, will it be declared invalid?” the counsel questioned.

The legal tussle centres on a will dated March 21, 2025, which allegedly bequeaths Sunjay Kapur’s entire personal estate, reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crores, to Priya Sachdev Kapur. This has been vehemently contested by Karisma Kapoor’s children Samaira and Kiaan, who have accused Priya of forging the document and attempting to gain exclusive control over Sunjay Kapur’s assets.

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the children, has raised serious doubts on the will’s validity, highlighting numerous discrepancies including the use of feminine pronouns “she” and “her” to describe Sunjay Kapur in several sections of the document. Jethmalani termed Priya Kapur as “an acute gambler” and characterized the alleged will as a “fabricated document” designed to disinherit the children and consolidate control of the estate.

Addressing the witnesses of the will, Nayar pointed out that the individuals who attested the document were a Chartered Accountant and a Company Secretary associated with Sunjay Kapur’s business, hinting at credibility. He also revealed that affidavits from these witnesses were submitted in court to substantiate the will’s authenticity.

The heirs have challenged the exclusion of Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, from the will, and the disproportionate share it accords to Priya Kapur and her minor son, heightening the contention around the estate distribution.

The court has adjourned the matter for further arguments on Friday, as both parties prepare to substantiate their positions in this complex inheritance dispute that has captured extensive media and public attention.

