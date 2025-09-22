Director Om Raut has finally spoken about the aftermath of Adipurush and how the entire team became victims of social media trolling. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker admitted that the phase was extremely tough and took an emotional toll on him and those around him.

EXCLUSIVE: Om Raut opens up on surviving Adipurush backlash – “It emotionally breaks you, more than you, it breaks your family”

“I don’t think, to be honest, I can have any advice. It is an extremely tough place to be in. You don’t do anything wrong intentionally. Mistakes happen. As I have always said success teaches you a lot but failure teaches you even more. So, the only way you can come out of it is to learn from those mistakes and make sure and pray that they don’t happen again. That’s the only ray of hope you can have,” he shared.

Raut further described the intensity of the trolling, saying, “The way to survive that – And I use the word ‘survive’ carefully because it puts you down, it throws you down at the deep end. It emotionally breaks you and more than you, it breaks your family, your team members, everybody around you. Yes, there is loss of confidence and you will have to work over it. The only way you can answer these things is by doing good work. That’s the only way out. But if you are asking me ‘how does one survive?’. I am not sure how I survived. May be it was because of the support I had from my family, friends, my close team members who are still here.”

Looking ahead, the director acknowledged that the only way to win back audiences is to rebuild trust through stronger projects. “Having said, the only way to tackle it is by doing something nice and better that will make people forgive you,” he added.

Adipurush was mounted as a magnum opus, featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in key roles, and retold the epic saga of Ramayana. Despite its grandeur, the film fell short of box office expectations and was relentlessly trolled online for its dialogues, VFX, and execution. Meanwhile, Raut is currently basking in the love he has been receiving for Inspector Zende starring Manoj Bajpayee that recently dropped on Netflix on September 5.

Also Read: Om Raut reveals how his childhood stories inspired Inspector Zende featuring Manoj Bajpayee

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.