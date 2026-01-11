In a development that has raised eyebrows, Digital18 Media Private Limited has issued a public notice asserting its ownership and legal rights over the OMG (Oh My God) franchise. The notice, published on January 10, 2026, in Atul Mohan’s Complete Cinema magazine, formally cautions all entities against developing, marketing, or producing any derivative, sequel, prequel, or spin-off of OMG 2 (2023) without Digital18’s written consent.

BREAKING: Digital18 media issues public notice over OMG franchise rights amid buzz around Oh My Goddess

According to the notice, Digital18 Media Private Limited, aka Digital18, is the successor-in-interest to the studios business of Viacom18 Media Private Limited, following a court-approved Composite Scheme of Arrangement effective November 14, 2024. This makes Digital18 the joint owner and co-proprietor of all derivative and franchise rights arising from the cinematograph film OMG 2, including its goodwill, brand value, and public association.

The strongly worded notice places “all persons and entities” on alert that any communication or arrangement concerning the development, production, or financing of a sequel or related work without Digital18’s authorization constitutes infringement. It explicitly states that no third party is entitled to develop or announce any sequel or derivative work, directly or indirectly linked to OMG 2, without prior written approval. Furthermore, it warns that using titles or promotional material deceptively similar to OMG could amount to misrepresentation and dilution of proprietary rights.

It is believed this clarification has surfaced amid reports that OMG 3, reportedly titled Oh My Goddess, is in development. According to reports, the project stars Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji, with the actor expected to have an extended cameo role similar in length to his screen time in OMG 2.

Just yesterday, Bollywood Hungama reported that Oh My Goddess is slated to go on floors in February 2026. Such reports are said to have sparked speculation about the ownership of the franchise rights and probably prompted Digital18 to publicly reassert its position.

The notice concludes that any unauthorized sequel or branding resembling the OMG franchise will be treated as a violation of contractual and proprietary rights under applicable law.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji-starrer Oh My Goddess to go on floors in February; Akshay Kumar to have an extended cameo on the scale of OMG 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.