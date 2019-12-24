Bollywood Hungama

Manushi Chhillar voted the Sexiest Vegetarian Personality by PETA

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Manushi Chhillar is gearing up for her debut in YRF’s biggest historical film Prithviraj starring superstar Akshay Kumar. Manushi’s infectious beauty was discovered globally when she won the coveted Miss World title in 2017 and looks like even before her big Bollywood debut, Manushi is adding more feathers to her achievement hat! Manushi has now been voted the Sexiest Vegetarian Personality by PETA!

Manushi Chhillar voted the Sexiest Vegetarian Personality by PETA

The gorgeous girl has been a strong advocate for vegetarianism and has expressed her views on the subject even on global platforms. When asked to react on the Sexiest Vegetarian award, Manushi says, “Being a vegetarian has actually been a way of life for me. My parents were vegetarians and while they gave me the choice I never felt like I was missing on something. I’ve always been a vegetarian and have never felt like I needed to change that.”

Manushi propagates that being a vegetarian, she has witnessed several health benefits. She says, “I do believe vegetarian food is extremely nutritious and has tremendous health benefits in terms of regulating cholesterol, blood pressure, among others. As an animal lover, my core is at peace with this decision and I’m happier being a vegetarian.”

ALSO READ: Manushi Chhillar lends her support to young girls, says self-reliance is the key to equality in society

