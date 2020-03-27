Bollywood Hungama

Manushi Chhillar roped in by home-state Haryana to spread Covid-19 awareness

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is a vocal thought leader who has made her home-state Haryana proud on the global stage. The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, has now called upon Manushi to spread the message of self-isolation and social-distancing among people of the state. Manushi will be posting videos requesting the people of Haryana to stay at home to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manushi says, “The whole of India is in a state of crisis and it is my duty as a citizen of this country to raise as much awareness as possible among my fellow countrymen about the coronavirus pandemic. My roots are in Haryana and I’m hugely responsible to raise my voice on things that affect my brothers and sisters of the state. I hope this video reaches out to everyone and helps raise more awareness about COVID-19. There is an urgent and immediate need to self-isolate and socially distance ourselves to save lives and we should all respect the all India lockdown that is in place to curb the virus.”

In a video directed at the people of Haryana, Manushi says, “We all know that coronavirus has pushed us to a state of immense crisis. And together we will need to fight it, we will need to stop it.”

She also called for the citizens of the state to act responsibly and respect the all India lockdown order given by the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi. Manushi is seen in the video saying, “We will need to unite and act responsibly. I’m staying at home. I’m social distancing to protect myself and everyone I love and care for. You should also stay at home and self-isolate.”

She adds in the video, “India is on lockdown and you will need to respect that. It is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives. You and only you have the power to save the nation. Be responsible. Be a citizen that India is counting on.”

