Critically-acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee’s mother Geeta Devi died at the age of 80 on December 8 at a hospital in New Delhi. Reportedly, she was unwell and was hospitalised around a month ago. Now, days after her death, the actor took to his verified social media handle and penned an emotional note for his mother.

Manoj Banjpayee pens heartwarming tribute for late mother Geeta Devi; calls her “alpha woman”

“A tribute to an IRON LADY, my Mother!” wrote the Satya actor. He further added, “That’s what I call her! A Mother of six children and wife to the most gentleman farmer! She protected her family from all the evil eyes and intentions of this unforgiving world and supported her husband in fulfilling every child’s needs while sacrificing her own dreams. She was an alpha woman who ruled her world with an unflinching eye! wish I could go back in time to see my mother grow into the amazing strong-headed individual that she was!”

While stating that he will be “forever indebted to her for her innumerable contributions”, the actor wrote, “Her selfless love & dedication was incomparable. Her unwavering support during my days of struggle has given me the strength to never give up. Her words of encouragement will always remain with me, and I will pass those on to my children. I am a reflection of her.”

“Her efforts, sacrifices, selfless love, & hard work has shaped what we have become today. She is a forever friend who has been a pillar of strength every step of the way,” read an excerpt of his note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

As mentioned above, Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passed away on December 8. A spokesperson said, “She wasn't keeping well for the past 20 days and was undergoing treatment at Max Super Speciality Hospital,” in their statement. Geeta Devi is survived by two other sons and three daughters.

