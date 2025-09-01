The actor, who is currently gearing up for Netflix’s Inspector Zende, will also share screen space with Genelia Deshmukh in the upcoming spooky entertainer.

Bollywood’s powerhouse performer Manoj Bajpayee is set to step into the rarely chartered territory, this time with a horror comedy. The actor has teamed up with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for a new project titled Police Station Mein Bhoot. The announcement came on Monday, September 1, when the makers unveiled a motion poster featuring Bajpayee in a chilling new avatar.

The poster shows the actor dressed as a cop in full uniform, holding a creepy ragged doll smeared with mud and blood, its oversized eyes adding to the eerie vibe. The intense imagery instantly caught fans’ attention, setting the stage for what promises to be a unique blend of scares and laughs.

Sharing the poster on X (formerly Twitter), Bajpayee wrote, “#PoliceStationMeinBhoot SHOOT BEGINS. From Satya to now… some journeys are meant to come full circle. Thrilled to reunite with @RGVzoomIn after nearly three decades for our new horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. This one is special. @geneliad @VauveEmirates @KarmaMediaEnt #uentertainment #PoliceStationMeinBhootMovie.”

The post instantly went viral, not only because of Bajpayee’s striking look but also because of the long-awaited reunion between him and Ram Gopal Varma. Their collaboration dates back to the iconic 1998 gangster drama Satya, which catapulted Bajpayee to fame with his unforgettable role as Bhiku Mhatre. Now, nearly three decades later, the duo is set to explore an entirely different genre together.

Adding to the excitement is the presence of Genelia Deshmukh (formerly D’Souza), who is expected to play a key role in the film. Genelia was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, and her return to the big screen in a quirky horror comedy alongside Bajpayee has already generated significant buzz.

Police Station Mein Bhoot is being produced by Vauve Emirates Media Production and Karma Media and Entertainment. While details about the storyline remain under wraps, the motion poster and title hint at a spooky yet humorous ride that will blend horror tropes with laugh-out-loud moments.

Speaking about the project, Ram Gopal Varma said, “Working with Manoj again after Satya is both nostalgic and thrilling. Fear becomes most frightening when it challenges the highest authority of safety, and a police station is the ultimate symbol of power. With Manoj’s intensity and Genelia’s vulnerability, this story will push boundaries of how we perceive horror in the guise of authority.”

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee continues his prolific run in 2025. The actor is also gearing up for the release of Netflix’s Inspector Zende on September 5, where he stars alongside Jim Sarbh. And now, with his reunion with Ram Gopal Varma and the addition of Genelia to the cast, Police Station Mein Bhoot has already become one of the most anticipated films of the year.

