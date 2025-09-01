Bollywood filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has finally spoken up about the fate of his much-anticipated road-trip drama titled Jee Le Zaraa and the news is not what fans might have feared. Despite years of silence since its big announcement, the film is not shelved, but it remains on hold.

In a recent interview on the YouTube channel Our Stupid Reactions, Farhan explained the current status candidly. “I would hate to say that it is shelved. What I will say is that it has been put on the back burner. It is a film that will happen. Again, I don't know when it will be. But it's too delicious a script and there's so much work that has already been done on it.”

He further highlighted that significant preparatory work is already complete. “I have finished all location scouts, recorded music for the film. So it's just a matter of time that we come back and do it again,” Farhan shared. When pressed about the original dream cast of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, he offered a cautious update: “I can't comment on the cast anymore, like what that will be and when that will land. But will the film happen? Ya, it will.”

The film was officially announced in 2021 as a female-centric road-trip tale—a potential successor in spirit to Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara—led by the formidable trio of Chopra, Bhatt, and Kaif. However, coordinating their schedules has proved a persistent challenge behind the scenes.

Previously, Alia Bhatt had voiced optimism about the project’s viability, acknowledging the logistical hurdles. In an earlier conversation with The Lallantop, she said, “Definitely hogi (It will happen). It's a film that everybody, actors, producers, directors, wants to make,” though she admitted, “logistically, kaafi difficult ho raha tha to get all the dates together.”

Meanwhile, Farhan has shifted his focus to other projects. He’s currently deep into promotion for 120 Bahadur, portraying the valorous Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in a film inspired by the heroic 1962 Battle of Rezang La. At the same time, he’s preparing for Don 3, which will star Ranveer Singh in the lead.

