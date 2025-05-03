Hailing from Telugu cinema, Abhishek Aggarwal is a renowned producer who has delivered some truly compelling films. With his brilliant approach to filmmaking, he not only creates heart-winning and impactful cinema but also box office blockbusters. While he has consistently left a mark with his work, he is now set to revolutionize the definition of extraordinary cinema with the announcement of The World’s Biggest Cinema Project in Nagpur at Waves 2025.

WAVES 2025: Kirrak Party, Goodachari producers Abhishek Aggarwal and Vikram Reddy announce world’s biggest cinema project in Nagpur

Producers Abhishek Aggarwal and Vikram Reddy are ready to transform the cinematic experience for audiences. During their recent appearance at Waves 2025, they announced the World’s Biggest Cinema Project in Nagpur. This first-of-its-kind cinema, featuring the largest screen size in the world, is poised to become a technological marvel of modern India and a landmark in entertainment. They also met the CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.

While speaking about the same at Waves 2025, Abhishek Aggarwal said, “It’s a humbling opportunity for me to build world’s largest cinema, an effort that is in alignment with the Prime Minister Modiji's mission of making the Indian entertainment space ‘world-class’ and I’d like to thank CM Fadnavisji for understanding our vision and entrusting us with this joint ambition. These cinemas are going to be made to provide the best experience to the masses of Bharat. This project of ours will be the pride of the ‘Make in India’ movement. By such efforts, our intention is to build temples for the art form. These theatres would be of the people, for the people, and by the people of India."

Moreover, Vikram Reddy further added, “It’s been our constant endeavour at UV Creations to make cinema bigger and better; not just from a content point of view but also enabling a memorable viewing experience that audiences from across the world will cherish long after the film is finished. Having built India’s largest screen at Nellore, we are now shooting for the moon with the world’s largest screen at Nagpur. We wanted to begin at the heart of this country and thank Devendra Fadnavis ji for encouraging us. There will be more to follow. I would like to thank Prime Minister Modi ji for his words of confidence in our capabilities as an industry."

Abhishek Aggarwal made his production debut with Kirrak Party (2018). He subsequently produced films like Goodachari (2018) and Sita (2019). His 2021 project included A1 Express. His film The Kashmir Files (2022) became a blockbuster hit in Bollywood, grossing over Rs 300 crore at the box office. He is now coming up with The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter.

Also Read: WAVES 2025: Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls Steven Spielberg recognising her from 3 Idiots; says, “I didn’t need to act in an English film for him to see me”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.