Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » India’s legendary investors invest in Mahaveer Jain’s company

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

India’s legendary investors invest in Mahaveer Jain’s company

en Bollywood News India’s legendary investors invest in Mahaveer Jain’s company

Mahaveer Jain is known for the Sooraj Barjatya directorial Uunchai.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a landmark move, three of India's most esteemed investors, venture capitalists, and capital market experts invest in a prominent film production company founded by renowned producer Mahaveer Jain. The illustrious group includes Vallabh Bhansali (co-founder, Enam Securities), Motilal Oswal (co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services), Nikhil Kamath (co-founder, Zerodha & Gruhas), and his partner Abhijeet Pai (co-founder Gruhas).

India’s legendary investors invest in Mahaveer Jain’s company

While the investment details remain undisclosed, this strategic partnership is poised to revolutionize the content creation landscape.

Mahaveer Jain's production company has an impressive portfolio, including the recently released Uunchai (produced in collaboration with Rajshri Productions and directed by Sooraj R Barjatya, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and others).

The company's upcoming projects include: an international thriller inspired by the life of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (co-produced with Siddharth Anand, director of Pathaan and War). A film with Akshay Kumar, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (of Fukrey fame) and a biopic on the life of Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, to name a few.

Mahaveer Jain's vision is to harness the power of films, shows, and music to spread hope, happiness, and love. With this investment, the company aims to create content that not only entertains but also inspires and uplifts audiences worldwide.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the Indian film industry, and we can expect exciting developments in the days to come.

Also Read: BREAKING! Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain team up for thriller film inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; deets inside 

