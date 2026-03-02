Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram, known for directing Manjummel Boys, has been booked by the Ernakulam Town South police in Kerala on charges of sexual harassment. The case was registered on March 2, 2026, following a complaint by a female actor alleging that the incident took place at an apartment in Kochi in 2022.

Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram booked for sexual harassment in Kochi: Report

As per a report by The Hindu, the police confirmed that the case has been filed under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The director has been charged under Section 74, which pertains to outraging the modesty of a woman, and Section 75, which deals with sexual harassment offences.

According to reports, the complaint was submitted by a female actor who accused the director of sexually misbehaving with her during a meeting at a Kochi apartment in 2022. After reviewing the details provided by the complainant, the police proceeded to register the case and initiate an investigation.

“The case against the Manjummel Boys director was registered the other day, the police confirmed on Monday (March 2, 2026). The case was registered based on a complaint by a female actor,” officials said.

Authorities stated that the complaint was processed in accordance with established legal procedures. The investigation is currently in its early stages, with officers gathering statements and examining evidence relevant to the allegations. Further action will depend on the findings of the inquiry.

At this stage, no information regarding arrests or court proceedings has been made public. The identity of the complainant has not been disclosed, in keeping with legal and ethical standards governing reporting in cases of alleged sexual harassment.

Police officials reiterated that the matter will be handled through due process, ensuring a fair and impartial investigation while safeguarding the rights of all parties involved.

Also Read: Ilaiyaraaja gets Rs. 60 lakh in legal battle against Manjummel Boys for unauthorized use of his song: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.