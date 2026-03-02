Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk on Monday shared an emotional note about his family’s safety amid tensions in the United Arab Emirates, revealing that his wife and 6-year-old daughter are currently in the country.

Ammy Virk says UAE situation “weighing heavily” as wife, 6-year-old daughter remain there amid Iran-Israel crisis

In a post on Instagram dated March 2, 2026, the actor said the unfolding situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on him, describing the anxiety of being away from his loved ones during a period of uncertainty. “The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart. My wife and my 6-year-old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it’s impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this,” he wrote.

Virk shared a conversation with his daughter that left him shaken. Quoting her words, he wrote, “‘Papa I will hide under my bed if something happens. I’m a strong girl Papa don’t worry’ is not what a father wants to hear.” He added that every news update feels personal and that despite the strength public figures may project, they are family people at the end of the day.

The singer-actor also acknowledged that many other families are facing similar fears. “My prayers are not just for my loved ones, but for every single person affected,” he said. While expressing concern, Virk thanked the UAE authorities and government for their efforts to maintain safety and stability. He noted that from what he had been told, officials were working tirelessly to ensure residents remain safe and supported.

He concluded his message by praying for peace and stability, hoping that the difficult phase would pass soon and that families in the region would feel secure and protected.

Virk’s post drew responses from fans and colleagues, many of whom offered prayers and messages of support for his family and others affected by the situation.

