A couple of days ago, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak spoke about his bad experience with Akshaye Khanna, which eventually led to the latter replaced by Jaideep Ahlawat in Drishyam 3, in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama. Now, writer-director Manish Gupta has spoken about his experience with Khanna while working on Section 375.

Manish Gupta slams Akshaye Khanna for his ‘unprofessional behavior’ during Section 375, also accuses Kumar Mangat Pathak for ‘removing’ him as the film’s director as per Dhurandhar actor’s demand

Akshaye Khanna worked with you in Section 375. What was that experience like?

In 2017, Akshaye signed my film Section 375 with me as director-writer and Kumar Mangat as producer. His fee was fixed at Rs. 2 crores. He took an advance of Rs. 21 lakhs, and he signed a contract with us. But suddenly, he gave away the dates he’d committed to us to another movie The Accidental Prime Minister and he flew off to London to shoot that movie, leaving me and my crew waiting idle for six months!

He left you stranded for six months?

That’s right. Then, after finishing that movie, Akshaye came back and started demanding Rs. 3.25 crores. instead of the Rs. 2 crores signed by him in the contract. His thus breached his contract. Akshaye’s unreasonable demands did not end here.

What were his other demands?

He wanted to fully control the film and wanted everything done his way. But I am not the sort of director who gives in to the whims of any actor. I stood up to Akshaye’s unreasonable behaviour. But sadly, in Bollywood, most directors bend to every wish of the actor.

That is true. Akshaye was just following the A-listers who direct the director

Since it was hurting Akshaye’s ego to take orders from an authoritarian director like me, he started pestering the producer Kumar Mangat to remove me as the director of the film and give the entire control of the film to him (Akshaye) instead.

But the film has Ajay Bahl’s name as director?

Producer Kumar Mangat, instead of disciplining the actor’s unreasonable behaviour, instead made me a scapegoat and removed me as the director while seizing my fully-written bound script and the hard drive containing my three years of hard work on the pre-production.

Didn’t you take them to court?

I warned Akshaye that I would drag him to court, and I sent two legal notices to producer Kumar Mangat. My lawyers Naik Naik & Co. were filing a case at Bombay High Court against both of them, but Kumar Mangat promptly did an out-of-court settlement with me. Today, ironically when producer Kumar Mangat is facing the brunt of Akshaye’s unethical behaviour in an Ajay Devgan starrer film Drishyam 3, Mangat has taken legal action against Akshaye.

Do you feel, like I do, that Akshaye Khanna’s performance in Dhurandhar is over-hyped?

Akshaye is no doubt a brilliant actor. I am only pointing out his lack of ethics. Akshaye’s comeback film after a decade of anonymity was my film Section 375 but this is how he repaid me for giving him such a beautiful script. Anyway, Section 375’s credits carry my name as the solo writer of the ‘story, screenplay and dialogues’. So, the world knows that the film was solely my vision.

