Sometime back, Bollywood Hungama broke the internet as it exclusively spoke to Kumar Mangat Pathak over Drishyam 3’s casting. The reputed producer complained of Akshaye’s unprofessionalism and also revealed that he plans to sue the Dhurandhar actor. He also confirmed that Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced Akshaye.

EXCLUSIVE: Kumar Mangat Pathak CONFIRMS Jaideep Ahlawat’s entry in Drishyam 3: “We have got a BETTER actor than Akshaye Khanna and most importantly, we have got a better person than Akshaye”

Kumar Mangat Pathak told Bollywood Hungama, “Drishyam is a very big brand. It doesn’t matter whether he is in the film or not. Now, Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced him. By the grace of God, we have got a better actor than Akshaye and most importantly, we have got a better person than Akshaye as well. I had produced one of the first films of Jaideep's career, Aakrosh (2010).”

The producer then said, “I have suffered losses because of Akshaye Khanna’s behaviour. I am going to take legal action. I have already sent him a legal notice; he’s yet to reply to it.”

Kumar Mangat Pathak revealed, “When Akshaye heard the script in his Alibaug farmhouse, he liked it so much that he told us, ‘Yeh Rs. 500 crore ki film hai. Maine life mein aisi script nahin suni hai’. He even hugged director Abhishek Pathak and the writer. Then, we had negotiations, after which we agreed on the fees. We even signed the agreement. He even got an advance while we paid the designer for his clothes. And then 10 days before his shoot, he declined to work on the film.”

The producer further stated, “He insisted that he would like to wear a wig. But Abhishek convinced him that it wouldn’t be practical, as it would result in continuity issues since Drishyam 3 is a sequel. He understood his point and agreed to let go of that demand. However, the chamchas around him advised him that he would look smarter if he donned a wig. So, he again requested the same. Abhishek relented and was even ready to discuss this point with him. But then, he informed us that he doesn’t want to be a part of the film at all.”

Kumar Mangat Pathak expressed astonishment over Akshaye’s demand for a wig. He said, “I was shocked. Drishyam 3 begins where Drishyam 2 ended. How can his character suddenly get hair? Is there any technology in the world that can grow hair within minutes?”

