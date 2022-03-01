comscore

Maniesh Paul spotted with his news rise worth Rs. 1.50 cr!

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor and host Maniesh Paul is currently working on the Varun Dhawan starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo but that hasn’t stopped him from indulging himself. In fact, Maniesh recently add a new set of luxury wheels to his garage with the addition of the Mercedes-Benz GLS 400D that costs a whopping Rs. 1.50 cr!

Maniesh Paul spotted with his news rise worth Rs. 1.50 cr!

The said vehicle comes with a 2925 cc 6 cylinder engine putting out 326 bhp. If that wasn’t all we hear that Maneish has spent a further Rs. 15 lakhs on in car amenities, which range from in seat massager to an infotainment system and of course ambient lighting.

Back on the work front, apart from Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Maneish will also feature in the remake of the film Jatt & Juliette.

Also Read: Maniesh Paul gears up for his next, sports distinct looks creating intrigue

