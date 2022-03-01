Shilpa Shetty is on a roll this year! After announcing her radio show 'Shape Of You,' the actress has once again captured our attention. Well, much to everyone's attention, the OG star has unveiled the first poster of her upcoming film, Sukhee.

Starring in and as Sukhee, Shilpa Shetty looks ravishing in the picture. Holding various household items in her hands and dreaming wild, the poster gives us a glimpse of the actress' character in the film.

While sharing the exciting news on her Instagram, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series, Sukhee is directed by Sonal Joshi. Headlining the entire project on her shoulder alone, Shilpa Shetty would essay a never-seen-before character in the film

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty made her comeback on the silver screen after a span of 14 years with the 2021 film Hungama 2. Apart from that, she currently features as a judge on the popular reality show India’s Got Talent season 9, along with Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir.

