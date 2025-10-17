Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan will soon be ringing in his Birthday on November 2. And this time there is all the more reason to have a grand celebration in the Khan household, his National Award win for Jawan. And now we hear that PVR INOX, one of the largest and premium cinema exhibitors in India will be celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's birthday with a special film festival that will showcase the actors’ blockbuster films till date starting from October 13, 2025. This will be a two-week-long film festival that will run across 30+ cities and 75+ cinemas, offering audiences a unique opportunity to relive the best of Shah Rukh Khan’s cinematic journey on the big screen.

Shah Rukh Khan REACTS as nationwide film festival announced ahead of his 60th birthday; deets inside!

Talking about the film festival curated by PVR INOX, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films find their way back to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion. These movies are not just my stories, they belong to the audience that have lovingly embraced them over the last 33 years. I am grateful to PVR INOX for celebrating this journey with such love, and to Red Chillies Entertainment, my creative home, for always believing in stories that connect us all. I hope everyone who comes to watch relives the joy, the music, the emotions, and the magic of cinema that we’ve shared together."

The film festival will feature titles like Chennai Express, a delightful action-comedy that blends high-octane adventure with Shah Rukh Khan’s unmatched comic timing; Devdas, a timeless epic of unfulfilled love and grandeur; Dil Se, a hauntingly poetic exploration of love and rebellion set against a turbulent political backdrop; Jawan, a powerful action spectacle that showcases SRK in a dual role embodying both rage and redemption; Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, one of SRK’s most endearing performances as a flawed yet loveable dreamer; Main Hoon Na, a perfect blend of emotions, patriotic duty and Bollywood flair that made him both relatable and larger-than-life, setting a new benchmark for mainstream entertainers; and Om Shanti Om, a dazzling reincarnation saga that pays tribute to Hindi cinema’s golden era with wit, nostalgia, and style.

Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Ltd., said, “Shah Rukh Khan is more than a global icon, he’s an emotion. We’re thrilled to celebrate his extraordinary journey through a line-up of films that capture his magic, versatility, and enduring influence on Indian cinema. He is loved by people across age groups, genders, and geographies. This festival is a tribute to his artistry and to the joy and hope he continues to bring to audiences around the world.”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the much-anticipated film King, which is expected to hit the screens in 2026. The film has an ensemble of cast including Shah Rukh Khan in the lead along with Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan, among others.

Also Read: MrBeast drops photo with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan; sparks frenzy by teasing a collab with trio

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.