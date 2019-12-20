Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.12.2019 | 4:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Malaika Arora says she is not bothered by Internet trolls

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Malaika Arora often turns head with her fashion choices and is adored by several for her fitness regime. However, Malaika Arora is often trolled for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor who is younger to her.

Malaika Arora says she is not bothered by Internet trolls

Internet trolls have passed harsh comments about the age gap between her and Arjun Kapoor. Recently, in an interview with a news agency, Malaika was asked about the social media trolling and she said that she is not bothered by it. She further went on to say that social media have become a very negative space and that is really sad. Furthermore, Malaika added that at the end of the day, nobody wants to see negativity and she feels that one should spread happiness and positivity. But in a nutshell, Malaika doesn’t care and doesn’t bother about the trolling.

Malaika said that it is people’s job to speak and she cannot go around and stop them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen as a judge on India’s Got Talent and Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa and next it t is being reported that she will be seen judging the first season of India’s Best Dancer on Sony.

Also Read: Malaika Arora to be a judge on India’s Best Dancer, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to host the dance reality show

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan,…

With 9.5 million followers, Jacqueline…

Riteish Deshmukh thought he will NEVER get…

Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty unveils her first…

This is what Kareena Kapoor said when asked…

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she loathes the…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification