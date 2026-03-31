Instagram Edits has rolled out a new film-themed font inspired by Dhurandhar The Revenge for creators making Reels in India, reflecting the ongoing popularity of the Ranveer Singh-starrer across theatres and social media.

Instagram Edits app rolls out Dhurandhar The Revenge-inspired font for reels in India

The newly added typeface appears inside the app’s text tool and is currently available to both Android and iOS users in the country. Creators can access it directly while editing a Reel without downloading additional assets. Like other typography options in the app, the font can be resized and recoloured to suit different visual styles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meta India (@metaindia)

A feature timed with the film’s strong theatrical momentum

The rollout comes as Dhurandhar The Revenge continues its theatrical run with significant audience traction. The film’s dialogues, visual identity and promotional imagery have circulated widely across short-form video platforms, turning it into a recurring reference point for meme pages and Reel creators.

Industry tracking cited in circulating reports suggests the film crossed the Rs 1,000-crores mark globally within days of release after arriving in cinemas on 19 March 2026, placing it among the highest-grossing Indian releases to date. The scale of its box-office performance appears to have created the conditions for a platform-level visual tie-in aimed at creator participation.

Also Read: Anupam Kher praises Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’, urges critics to ‘Ignore propaganda talk’

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