With Tumbbad, Sohum Shah indeed created a cinematic masterpiece. While the film gained a cult following and is considered one of the finest Hindi horror films, it was re-released in 2024 and went on to become the second highest-grossing re-released Indian film. Ever since then, audiences have been eagerly waiting for Tumbbad 2, and its announcement by Sohum Shah has only added to the intrigue.

Makers of Tumbbad 2 build 7–8 acre set for first schedule in Mumbai; deets inside!

Now, as the production of the much-awaited sequel, Tumbbad 2, draws near, it is being heard that the makers are going bigger and grander in scale this time. As per sources, a massive, full-scale city is being built in Mumbai for the film’s first schedule.

According to an independent industry source, “A massive 7–8-acre set is being constructed in Mumbai for the film. It will be a full-scale city, being created for the film’s first schedule. Not much is known about the film’s plot or treatment, aside from the fact that Sohum will reprise his role.” The source further adds that the sequel is shaping up to be significantly bigger in ambition and scale than the first part.

Backed by Sohum Shah Films and Pen Studios, the film is slated to go on floors later this year. Tumbbad 2 is being spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah under his banner, Sohum Shah Films, in collaboration with Pen Studios, headed by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada. Pen Studios is known for backing blockbuster films such as RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Also Read: Tumbbad 2 prosthetic designer Shaune Harrison teases transformation: “There is one main character that we’re doing, for which we go through three different looks”

More Pages: Tumbbad 2 Box Office Collection

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