Rani Mukerji is back and this time with the sequel of Mardaani. The film’s trailer is an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will see Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women. Mardaani 2 focusses on the rise in violent crimes by juveniles in India and has definitely sparked a conversation on the threat this poses on young girls.

The trailer showcases how a man has created havoc by raping and murdering young female students in Kota. But the Rajasthan locals have alleged that the trailer showcases the city and IIT tuitions in a bad light. The makers have now decided to tweak the trailer and remove the reference of Kota. The director Gopi Puthran said that they realized the trailer mentions it is inspired by true events and is based in Kota which could be open to miscommunication. Yash Raj Films has now decided to remove the true events claim from the film so that there is no further room for misinterpretation.

Rani Mukerji is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 will be Rani’s next release after Hichki. Mardaani 2 is set to hit theatres on 13th December.

