Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.11.2019 | 11:29 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

BREAKING: SS Rajamouli signs Irish actress Alison Doody for RRR

BySubhash K. Jha

It has been known to this writer for some time now that SS Rajamouli was searching for a Caucasian, preferably British actress to play a key role in his Ramcharan Teja-NTR Jr starrer RRR.

BREAKING: SS Rajamouli signs Irish actress Alison Doody for RRR

The search has ended. The actress chosen to star opposite NTR Jr is the Irish beauty Alison Doody whom some of you may remember in her large-screen debut in the James Bond film A View To A Kill in 1985. Then again, the debut, and Ms Doody’s subsequent career was no great shakes, unless you count bit roles in Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade and the Michael Caine starrer The Actors.

It is baffling why and how Rajamouli thought of casting this relatively unknown actress, and that too opposite NTR Jr who is apparently much younger at 36 years to Ms Doody’s 53. Evidently getting known names from British cinema to be part of Indian films is not easy. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ashutosh Gowariker had to make do with the unknown Alice Patten and Rachel Shelley for Aamir Khan in Rang De Basanti and Lagaan, respectively.

A more crucial question is the scope and size of Alia Bhatt’s role. One hears she has much less to do than Alison Doody.

Also Read: Breaking: Release of SS Rajamouli’s directorial titled RRR postponed

More Pages: RRR Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have…

Alia Bhatt to undertake diction lessons for…

Alia Bhatt reveals that THIS person…

Radhika Apte reveals she got auditioned for…

Exclusive: Alia Bhatt turns to Hollywood…

Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan to have a cameo…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification