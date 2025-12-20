Aditya Dhar’s heartfelt encomium to Ram Gopal Varma calling him a major source of inspiration has left the filmmaker deeply emotional. Dhar had written, “I came to Mumbai years ago carrying one suitcase, one dream, and an unreasonable belief that I would one day work under Ram Gopal Varma. That never happened. But somewhere along the way, without knowing it, I worked inside your cinema. Your films didn’t teach me how to make movies they taught me how to think dangerously.”

Ram Gopal Varma gets emotional over Aditya Dhar’s praise; says, “I feel like crying”

Speaking to this writer, Ram Gopal Varma says, “I just spoke to Aditya. We had a long conversation. I feel like crying. When someone like Rajamouli or Aditya tells me that I have inspired them, I feel like that Liril soap ad from the 1970s which made the model Karen Lunel famous. But what about the soap itself?”

Varma believes that Dhurandhar has fundamentally altered the grammar of Indian filmmaking. “Like I said in my tweet, it is a quantum leap for Indian cinema, and we must celebrate its success rather than bitch about its politics. Who cares about its politics as long as it is a work that takes our cinema forward?”

