Recent reports have suggested that Khan may return to the humour-packed action as the filmmaker duo explore a fresh space with the superstar.

Salman Khan, who is currently occupied with the upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, is reportedly in discussions with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for a potential new project. While details remain tightly under wraps, industry buzz suggests that the film being discussed is an action-comedy — a genre Salman is expected to revisit after several years.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the collaboration is still in its early stages, but the prospect itself has generated significant interest. Raj and DK, known for blending sharp humour with stylised action, are said to be keen on mounting a large-scale entertainer if the alignment works out. If finalised, the project would mark Salman Khan’s first-ever association with the director duo, making it a notable collaboration in Bollywood’s commercial space.

A source was quoted telling in these reports, “Salman Khan has heard the basic idea and has shown interest in it. It’s an action-comedy, but it will also present Khan in a slightly different space. However, he is yet to give his final nod to the project.” The source also added, “If everything falls into place and Salman comes on board, the makers are looking to take the film on floors by the end of 2026. At the moment, it’s all about aligning creatively and locking the script.”

Given that discussions are still preliminary, no official announcement is expected until the script and creative vision are fully locked. Both parties are reportedly focused on ensuring the material offers something fresh while staying true to the mass appeal associated with Salman Khan.

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of Battle of Galwan, which is based on the real-life events that unfolded on June 15, 2020, in the Galwan Valley. The film chronicles the clash between Indian and Chinese troops, where around 200 Indian soldiers defended their territory against a force of 1200 Chinese Liberation Army soldiers. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh in a key role and is slated for an April release this year.

Meanwhile, Raj and DK continue to ride high on the success of The Family Man Season 3. The duo is expected to return with the next season soon, which will serve as a continuation of the third instalment, retaining the same characters while amplifying the action and drama quotient.

While fans await official confirmation, the possibility of Salman Khan teaming up with Raj and DK for an action-comedy has already sparked curiosity, promising a blend of mass entertainment and contemporary storytelling if it materialises.

