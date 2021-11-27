Garnish your mimosas and tighten the lenses of your binoculars, because you have to see this! It’s been a year and the wives are back in their glamorous avatars, and they are now filming - with twice the drama, twice the spice, and twice the fashion! Prepare yourselves for the ride of your lives as we celebrate a year to the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives and prepare for the return of Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday, and Neelam Kothari Soni in this exciting video announcing the filming of season 2.

The classy, sassy, and bad-assy women come together to give us a peek into their years of friendship, their families, and their drool-worthy vacations, yet again - and the now filming video Netflix dropped today has us too excited to see them all back together, taking over our screens.

Karan Johar took to social media to announce the news that read, "Our favourite Bollywood wives are more fabulous than ever. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 is now filming!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

