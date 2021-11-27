Tadap director Milan Luthria has revealed that Suniel Shetty became emotional on the first day of the film’s shoot. The director recalled how the actor shared an anecdote about his father Veerapa Shetty, who 'started his life in a small canteen' in the same cinema where Tadap was shot.

Tadap marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel’s son, Ahan Shetty. Milan Luthria said that the location was South Mumbai’s Central Plaza, which made Suniel emotional. In an interview with a tabloid, Milan revealed that Ahan’s character in the film owns a cinema in Mussoorie, and the Tadap team wanted to replicate the same in Mumbai.

Milan said that on the first day when they were shooting there, Suniel and his wife (Mana Shetty) came to wish them. And he (Suniel) was very emotional. He took him aside and said that his father (Veerapa Shetty) had started his life in a small canteen in the same cinema. And he said that he doesn't know if it was destiny or what but his father was watching above. He said that he used to visit the place as a child and help his father and have lunch with him.

Tadap is a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic-action drama RX 100. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who had collaborated with Suniel Shetty on the 1993 romantic action comedy Waqt Hamara Hai.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ahaan Shetty and Tara Sutaria talked about the movie. Ahaan also shared his experience of gaining and losing weight during and post pandemic for the film. Tadap is set for a theatrical release on December 3.

