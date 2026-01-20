The legal battle surrounding the release of Jana Nayagan, the highly anticipated final film of actor-turned-politician Vijay, reached a critical juncture on Tuesday as the Madras High Court reserved its verdict on an appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Madras High Court reserves verdict on CBFC appeal against Jana Nayagan certification

The case, which has drawn national attention due to the film’s political overtones and its significance to Vijay’s new political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), centres on the CBFC’s refusal to grant a censor certificate despite an initial recommendation for a "UA" rating.

Arguments in Court

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan heard extensive arguments from both sides during a three-hour session. The CBFC’s appeal challenges a single-judge order that had previously directed the board to grant the film a "UA" certificate immediately.

Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, representing the CBFC, argued that the board was never given an adequate opportunity to file a counter-affidavit before the single judge passed the order. He further contended that the producers failed to challenge the communication dated January 6, which formally referred the film to a Revising Committee.

In defense of the production house, KVN Productions, Senior Advocate Satish Parasaran maintained that the CBFC’s Regional Office had already communicated a unanimous recommendation from the Examining Committee to grant the UA certificate. Parasaran argued: "A unanimous decision was taken and even if one member later takes a different decision, there is still a majority decision. Right now the minority decision is governing."

Dispute Over Content and Procedures

The controversy stems from an internal complaint within the CBFC alleging that certain scenes in the film hurt religious sentiments and contained an objectionable portrayal of the armed forces. The producers, however, claimed they had already cooperated with the board’s requested cuts.

Addressing the demand for a new review, Parasaran noted that the producers had already deleted the scenes in question: "They want us to re-introduce the scenes that were deleted, submit the movie as it was before and then delete the same scenes. All this is on facts. It has not been disputed. It’s an empty exercise."

Financial and Political Stakes

The delay has caused significant financial strain on the producers, who initially planned for a Pongal release on January 9. The court was informed that nearly Rs. 500 crores had been invested in the project. The film is widely seen as a farewell vehicle for Vijay as he transitions into full-time politics with the TVK.

The Supreme Court had previously refused to intervene, directing the Madras High Court to expedite the matter by January 20.

Also Read: Supreme Court refuses to intervene in Jana Nayagan release controversy; Madras HC told to decide by January 20

More Pages: Jan Neta Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.