All eyes are now on February 5, when the courtroom drama resumes.

Will War Heats Up: Delhi HC hint clears way for forensic test in Sunjay Kapur estate battle

The high-stakes inheritance drama surrounding late industrialist Sunjay Kapur just got spicier. On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court dropped a remark that could dramatically change the course of the long-running legal battle over Kapur’s vast estate — and it doesn’t bode well for secrecy.

Since November, Sunjay’s children with Karisma Kapoor - Samaira and Kiaan Kapur have been demanding a forensic scrutiny of the Will involving Sunjay’s business empire worth over Rs 30,000 crores, pointing to alleged inconsistencies in the document.

On Tuesday, Delhi HC registrar (judicial) Gagan Deep Jindal made it clear that “any party can inspect any document,” citing a September 10 High Court order. The observation has effectively signalled that inspection — and possibly forensic testing — of Sunjay Kapur’s disputed Will, so far fiercely opposed by his third wife Priya Kapur, may soon become inevitable.

It was pointed out that as per paragraph 8 of the September 10, 2025 order, inspection must be allowed to either side.

Still, counsel for Priya Kapur and Azarias sought to argue the maintainability of Samaira and Kiaan’s application. The Plaintiffs lawyers countered by pointing out that Justice Jyoti Singh had already clarified in the September 10 order that inspection is permitted. They also cited another Joint Registrar order allowing inspection in a separate case — a position the registrar agreed with.

The defence then sought a short adjournment, and the Joint Registrar fixed February 5 for further arguments and disposal of the application.

At the heart of the storm is the Will itself. Its authenticity, Sunjay Kapur’s signature, and the circumstances under which it was prepared have all been questioned. The document names Priya Kapur as the sole beneficiary, while excluding Kapur’s two children and his mother, Rani Kapur — a detail that has fuelled intense scrutiny.

Adding another layer of intrigue is Shradha Suri Marwah, named as executor in the Will. She was unaware of her appointment as executor and received the Will by email from an Aureus Group official, Dinesh Agarwal.

Taking note of these unresolved questions, the registrar granted Marwah a “final 10 days” to file her rejoinder, signalling that her role will now face close judicial examination. All eyes are now on February 5, when the courtroom drama resumes.

