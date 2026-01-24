After the success of Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019), Rani Mukerji is back as the fiery inspector, Shivani Shivaji Roy, with Mardaani 3. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), was originally scheduled to be released on February 27. Earlier this month, it was preponed and now it’ll arrive in cinemas in less than a week, on January 30. Accordingly, the makers completed the censor process in time. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cuts suffered by the action thriller.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC replaces ‘bachhi’ with ‘ladki’ in Mardaani 3; modifies slapping visuals

To begin with, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the makers to insert drug disclaimers. The word 'bachhi' was replaced with 'ladki'. Since the scene in question involved sexual violence, the makers had to submit age proof of the actor to clarify that she was not a minor.

Then, visuals of a girl being slapped were modified. The word 'wh**e' was replaced with 'trader' in the English subtitles. A derogatory reference towards mother was muted. The word having reference to sexual organs was replaced with appropriate words. Similarly, words having a negative reference to the Government of India were also asked to be replaced.

The names of certain countries were asked to be deleted in a scene. As asked by the CBFC, the makers submitted a clarification with regard to a dialogue made by kidnappers in the film. Lastly, the makers were asked to insert information text on child and woman trafficking.

Once these changes were made, Mardaani 3 was passed with a U/A 16+ certificate on January 14. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 137.07 minutes. In other words, Mardaani 3 is 2 hours, 17 minutes and 7 seconds long.

YRF goes for voluntary modifications

Nearly 10 days after securing the certificate, the makers of Mardaani 3 approached the CBFC to make voluntary cuts to the film. Accordingly, changes were made in as many as 14 scenes. The scenes were either deleted or shortened. These cuts are in the range of 9 seconds and 59 seconds.

Thanks to these cuts, Mardaani 3 is now 6 minutes and 30 seconds shorter. The new run time of the film is 130.37 minutes, that is, 2 hours, 10 minutes and 37 seconds. The voluntary cuts were approved by the CBFC on January 23.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji says Mardaani 3 aims to instil fear in criminals and strength in women

More Pages: Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.