As India celebrates the historic World Cup victory of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, the spirit of cricket and inspiration returns to the big screen with Ghoomer, the critically acclaimed sports drama directed by R. Balki. Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, Ghoomer is all set for a special theatrical re-release this Friday, November 7, in celebration of the nation’s enduring love for the game and the women who continue to redefine it.

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer re-releases on November 7 nationwide to honour India’s Women’s Cricket Team’s World Cup win

Originally released on August 18, 2023, Ghoomer tells the inspiring story of a cricketer who overcomes immense personal challenges under the guidance of a determined coach who refuses to let her quit. Directed by R. Balki and produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Abhishek A. Bachchan, Gauri Shinde, Wg Cdr Ramesh Pulapaka (Retd) and Anil Naidu, the film highlights themes of resilience, mentorship, and the unbreakable spirit that lies at the heart of Indian cricket.

Speaking about the re-release, director R Balki said, “I’m thrilled that Ghoomer is releasing again to celebrate the incredible achievement of our women cricketers. Ghoomer was always a tribute to women’s cricket and the resilience of women cricketers. And they did it at the same stadium where Ghoomer was shot. Two matches, one fiction, one fact, on the same pitch. I can’t wait to see audience reactions again.”

The film’s message feels even more powerful today. The Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s historic World Cup win echoes the very soul of Ghoomer a story rooted in determination, discipline, and the will to rise beyond limitations. What Ghoomer captured on screen the grit, grace, and glory of women breaking barriers has now come alive in reality through the champions who have made the nation proud.

Ghoomer stands as a tribute to every dreamer who refuses to give up, and to every coach, mentor, and supporter who helps them rise again. Its re-release not only celebrates India’s recent cricketing triumph but also reignites the pride, joy, and hope that every cricket fan holds dear. Returning to theatres this Friday, November 7, Ghoomer offers audiences the perfect chance to relive a story of spirit, resilience, and victory both on and off the field.

