Wamiqa Gabbi shared an emotional note after meeting childhood idol Madhuri Dixit, recreating the iconic ‘Dhak Dhak’ step and introducing her to her parents.

Wamiqa Gabbi recently experienced a memorable fan moment after meeting Madhuri Dixit, whom she has admired since childhood. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to share a video from the special meeting, giving fans a glimpse of her heartfelt interaction with the veteran star.

Wamiqa Gabbi meets childhood idol Madhuri Dixit, recreates iconic ‘Dhak Dhak’ step: “My 13-year-old self would be thrilled”

In the video, Wamiqa is seen recreating the iconic dance step from Madhuri Dixit's hit song ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga.’ She also introduced the senior actress to her parents, making the meeting even more meaningful.

Wamiqa calls meeting Madhuri a magical moment

Sharing the video, Wamiqa reflected on what the meeting meant to her and revealed that her closest friends knew how much she had looked up to Madhuri while growing up.

"My closest friends who know the 13 year old me, obviously know how magical this moment was for me. Meeting THE MADHURI DIXIT. uhooo uhoooo. I made her meet mom and dad and narrated her a few stories to tell her how beautiful a part of my childhood she has been. Love you so much @madhuridixitnene."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

The post marked the first time Wamiqa publicly spoke about her admiration for Madhuri Dixit, who has inspired generations of cinema lovers with her performances and dance.

On the work front, Wamiqa Gabbi was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, directed by Mudassar Azaiz. The film also featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan in key roles.

She will next be seen opposite Adivi Sesh in the upcoming film G2.

Also Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana caught in a web of chaos with Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh

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