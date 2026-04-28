Salman Khan is fondly called the superstar with the largest heart in the Indian film industry. Over the years, he has always stood by everyone in need, and the industry often reaches out to him in times of grief. A while back, Salman took social media by storm by lending his support to Rajpal Yadav, who is presently fighting a financial crisis in life. He shared, "Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho, kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega. Hakikat yeh hai. Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow mai kuch nikal aata hai, dena hi hai toh dimag mai rakho dil se kaam karo, dollar upar ho ya neeche kya farak padta hai dena toh India mai hi hai @rajpalofficial."

EXCLUSIVE: Rajpal Yadav begins shoot for Salman Khan starrer by Dil Raju-Vamshi Paidipally

Just days after the post went viral, we have exclusively learnt that Salman Khan has signed Rajpal Yadav to play a key role in his next feature film to be produced by Dil Raju with director Vamshi Paidipally. "Salman Khan has cast Rajpal Yadav to play a key role in this action-packed entertainer. Rajpal will be playing Salman Khan's right hand in the film and will share a strong dynamic bond throughout the story. It's one of the most important characters, and the casting has happened on merit. Salman is very fond of Rajpal and feels that he fits the bill to the T for his particular part," shared a source with Bollywood Hungama.

Rajpal was initially expected to start shooting for the film in the month of May, however, sources state that the actor commenced shooting yesterday. "Rajpal is excited to reunite with Salman Khan. The duo has worked together on several cult films, including the likes of Partner (Chotta Don) and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Chotta Pandit). This one, too, has a unique character trait for Rajpal, and the comic angle will bring the house down with laughter."

Salman Khan and Dil Raju's next will hit the big screen in the first half of 2027. The shoot begins next week in Mumbai.

Also Read: Salman Khan to shoot separate promo for title announcement of his next with Vamshi Paidipally: Report

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