Dreams often begin in the most unexpected places — in a childhood story, while idling away in a classroom, or in worlds far beyond home. For Shenba, it was no different. In the midst of her everyday routine in a small town in Tamil Nadu, she held on to a simple, wholehearted dream: one day, she would travel to South Korea. Join Shenba as she travels from Tamil Nadu to South Korea on an unforgettable, life-changing journey in Made in Korea, premiering March 12 only on Netflix.

Made in Korea to premiere on Netflix on March 12

Produced by Rise East Entertainment, written and directed by Ra.Karthik, Made in Korea follows Shenbagam, or Shenba, whose childhood fascination with Korean culture inspires her to experience it for herself. When she unexpectedly finds herself in Seoul, reality proves far more challenging than she imagined, setting her on a heartfelt path of resilience, self-discovery, and new connection.

Sharing his inspiration behind the film, Ra.Karthik said, “I am quite fascinated with the deep cultural connections and historical similarities between Korean and Tamil heritage. This curiosity inspired me to tell a story that felt personal and full of hope. Made In Korea is a slice-of-life film crafted with warmth, celebrating this unique cultural bond, and I’m thankful to Netflix for championing stories that transcend languages and bring global cultures closer together.”

Monika Shergill, Vice-President - Content, Netflix India, shares, “As we deepen our commitment to the South and continue building a distinctive slate of films and series, we remain focused on stories that are deeply rooted in local culture yet resonate far beyond borders. Made in Korea beautifully brings that vision to life. At its heart is a young girl from a small village in Tamil Nadu whose fascination with Korea shapes her dreams - a deeply human story of aspiration, identity and belonging. Created by director and writer Ra.Karthik and producer Sreenidhi Sagar, and led by Priyanka Mohan alongside acclaimed South Korean actor of Squid Game fame, Park Hye-Jin, the film celebrates a heartfelt cultural bridge between India and Korea. It is intimate, endearing and globally resonant - exactly the kind of cross-cultural storytelling Netflix is proud to champion.”

Leading the film is Priyanka Mohan, who brings Shenba’s emotional journey to life with sincerity and vulnerability. The film also features South Korean actors Park Hye-jin and No Ho-jin in pivotal roles, adding authenticity to its cross-cultural world.

Speaking about the role, Priyanka Mohan shared, “Shenba’s dream of Korea comes from a place of wonder and curiosity. I felt deeply connected to Shenba’s story from the first narration, and being part of this Netflix film makes the journey even more special.”

With its gentle exploration of cross-cultural connection, aspiration, and everyday courage, Made In Korea invites audiences into a warm, heartfelt story of growth, friendship, and finding one’s identity.

Made in Korea premieres March 12, exclusively on Netflix.

Also Read: Netflix goes big on South– From marking the South debut of Nitanshi Goel in Takshakudu to Park Hye-Jin in Made In Korea, regional project announcement spark excitement

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.