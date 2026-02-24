A court in Madhya Pradesh has issued notices to filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and senior officials of Netflix in connection with the controversy surrounding the film Ghooskhor Pandit. The order was passed by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Jabalpur after taking cognisance of a criminal defamation complaint that alleges the film’s title is derogatory towards the Brahmin community.

The matter was heard by Magistrate Pankaj Savita, who examined an affidavit and supporting documents submitted by the complainant, Pt. Vaibhav Pathak. Based on the submissions and evidence placed before the court, notices were issued to the concerned parties.

Pathak, an active member of the Madhya Pradesh Progressive Brahmin Mahasabha, argued that the title of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer undermines the dignity of the Brahmin community. In his complaint, he stated that the term “Pandit” has historically symbolised knowledge, scholarship and religious sanctity in Indian tradition. Associating it with a word that translates to “briber,” he contended, casts aspersions on the community at large and harms its social standing.

During the proceedings, advocate Aseem Trivedi, appearing for the complainant, submitted that although the film’s title is reportedly being modified in compliance with a Supreme Court directive, the effect of the earlier publicity cannot be reversed. He argued that the widespread promotion of the original title had already caused reputational damage and that those responsible must be held accountable under the law.

The court has issued legal notices to Pandey in his capacity as producer-director of the film and to senior Netflix executives, including Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos, Bela Bajaria and Monika Shergill.

Following the issuance of notices, the named individuals and representatives are expected to appear before the court to present their responses. The next date of hearing is likely to be announced in due course.

The development adds to the ongoing debate around creative expression and community sensitivities, with the legal proceedings now set to determine the next course of action.

