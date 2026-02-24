Actor-singer Neil Nitin Mukesh has announced his exit as brand ambassador of the music reality show Universal Idol, citing non-payment of dues. On February 23, 2026, he shared a detailed letter on his Instagram Stories, stating that repeated assurances regarding his agreed fee were not honoured.

Neil Nitin Mukesh quits Universal Idol as brand ambassador over non-payment: “Serious breach of trust and commitment”

In his statement, the actor alleged that three cheques issued towards his payment were returned unpaid. “Despite repeated assurances, my agreed payments were not honoured. Three cheques issued towards the same have been returned unpaid / bounced, constituting a serious breach of trust and commitment. Multiple follow-ups by my team and me personally and opportunities to resolve the matter amicably were made, unfortunately without result,” read an excerpt of his letter.

Neil also named HMC Events and Mr. Shakeel Hassan in his letter, clarifying that he has cut all present and future ties with them with immediate effect. “This note is issued in the interest of transparency and to caution fellow artists, partners, vendors, and collaborators to exercise due diligence and be mindful of claims, commitments, and payment assurances made,” he wrote.

Concluding the letter, the actor added, “I reserve all rights to pursue appropriate remedies available to me under law.”

As of now, there has been no public response from the organisers of Universal Idol or HMC Events regarding the allegations.

