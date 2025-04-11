Dinesh stressed the value of collective success in the film industry and credited his team for staying rooted in reality and understanding the pulse of today’s India.

Maddock Films is enjoying a winning streak with its recent productions. Following the success of last year's Stree 2 and the blockbuster performance of Chhaava, the production house continues to deliver box office hits. Their upcoming release is the romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. During a press conference held before the trailer launch, the head of Maddock Films shared insights on the current landscape of Bollywood and the kind of stories that deserve to be highlighted.

Maddock Films’ Dinesh Vijan urges Bollywood to embrace Indian identity over western aspiration; says, “The common man wants stories about them”

At the press conference, Dinesh Vijan, as reported by News18, emphasized the importance of collective success in the industry. He said, “It’s very important to wish for everyone to do well. Just us doing well is not enough. I can’t tell you what I am doing, and others are not doing. We learn from whatever we are doing. We are trying to understand that right now, we are not aspirational to the West. We are very Indian in how we think. The common man wants stories about them. They are coming to the theatre on Friday, a slightly elitist crowd is coming 8-9 days later. The people we are with and surrounded by are very important because they are going to influence the decision you make.”

He further added, “I am fortunate that my writers and directors are grounded and real people and are connected to the new Bharat. It is very important to know who we are because the new Bharat is proud of who they are.”

Bhool Chuk Maaf will be Maddock Films’ third release this year, following the success of Sky Force featuring Akshay Kumar and last week’s Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal. The rom-com is scheduled to hit theatres on May 9.

Also Read : Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer launch: Bollywood’s most successful producer Dinesh Vijan shares his secret success mantra: “Aam junta wants stories about them. They come to theatres on Fridays. Elite crowd comes 8-9 days later…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.