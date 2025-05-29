Podcasts have quietly reshaped the rules of celebrity publicity. What began as a convenient alternative during the COVID-19 lockdowns has, over the past few years, evolved into one of the most powerful platforms for public image-building. As television productions paused in 2020 and traditional media channels focused on pandemic coverage, podcasts and YouTube talk shows stepped in, giving stars a space to stay visible and reach audiences directly.

Now, in a post-pandemic world where digital content dominates attention spans, landing a spot on a popular podcast is not just desirable—it’s strategic. And in many cases, it comes with a price.

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, actor Sooraj Pancholi shed light on the growing pay-to-play culture surrounding podcast appearances. “I have heard that there are a few actors who charge about Rs 30 lakh to do a podcast. Is this true? I am just wanting to know because I have come here for free. Pay me at least Rs 30,000,” he joked.

However, Pancholi quickly clarified that it’s actually the podcasters who now hold the power. “Yes, I have heard that too, that the podcasters who have good viewership charge Rs 30 lakh to get you on their podcast,” he added, confirming that he had personally received such an offer. “But it makes sense as they give you viewership. They have put immense hard work to grow their page so I think why not?”

Speaking of the professional font, Sooraj is currently seen in Kesari Veer. The historical action film is directed by Prince Dhiman. Besides Sooraj, it also stars Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma.

