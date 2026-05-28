Lux Industries Limited has extended actor Varun Dhawan's brand ambassadorship for its men's innerwear label Lux Cozi until 2030. Dhawan was first signed as brand ambassador for Lux Cozi in February 2017, making the renewed agreement an association of over 13 years by the time it concludes.

Lux Cozi signs Varun Dhawan as the brand ambassador till 2030 amid his massive audience appeal and fashion taste

Lux Cozi is one of the largest brands in the economy-to-mid segment of men's innerwear in India, with a presence across more than five lakh retail outlets nationwide. The brand is part of Lux Industries Limited, a Kolkata-headquartered company that manufactures over 100 products across 12 innerwear brands for men, women and children.

The extended partnership is in keeping with Lux Cozi's strategy of targeting younger consumers, which has guided its brand communication since Dhawan was first brought on board in 2017. Since then, Dhawan has fronted the brand's advertising campaigns across print, television and digital platforms. The renewal signals the company's intention to maintain continuity in its messaging as it pursues growth in the segment.

Dhawan, who made his acting debut in 2012, has appeared in several commercially successful films and series. His recent credits include the 2024 Amazon Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny and the 2026 theatrical release Border 2. His continued association with Lux Cozi runs alongside an active career in film and digital production.

Lux Cozi is a brand under Lux Industries Limited, headquartered in c. The company operates across the men's, women's and children's innerwear categories in India. Varun Dhawan continues as brand ambassador for Lux Cozi through 2030.

Also Read: “Varun, tu kya nacha hai”: Anu Malik is all praise for Varun Dhawan’s act in ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.