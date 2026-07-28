The Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal starrer is reportedly set to kick off its promotional campaign with an official asset ahead of its January 2027 theatrical release.

Love & War first look to be unveiled soon? Sources reveal makers are planning something for Diwali 2026

The promotional campaign for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War could soon be underway. According to recent reports, the makers are preparing to unveil the film's first official look in the coming weeks, offering audiences their first glimpse of the much-awaited period drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Love & War first look to be unveiled soon? Sources reveal makers are planning something for Diwali 2026

While the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the first look, a source close to the production has indicated that the reveal is currently in the works and is expected to arrive before Diwali this year.

According to the source, "The first look of Love & War is expected to be unveiled soon, building anticipation among fans who have been eagerly waiting. The big look reveal is currently in the works and should be released before Diwali 2026. While the exact date is still being finalized, the asset is expected to be unveiled in the weeks to come as the team begins building anticipation for the film."

Since its announcement, Love & War has remained one of the most closely followed upcoming Hindi film projects. However, the makers have maintained a guarded approach when it comes to revealing details about the film. Apart from confirming the lead cast, the production has not disclosed additional information about the supporting cast or the storyline.

Over the past few months, several alleged character photos and behind-the-scenes images have surfaced on social media. However, none of these visuals have been officially confirmed by the makers. With reports suggesting that an official first look may be released soon, audiences could finally get an authentic glimpse of the film's visual world.

Although details about the plot continue to remain under wraps, the combination of Bhansali as director and the lead trio has generated considerable interest among moviegoers.

As of now, the makers have not officially confirmed the timeline for the first-look launch. If the reported schedule remains unchanged, the promotional campaign for Love & War is expected to begin ahead of the festive season, with more updates likely to follow in the months leading up to the film's January 2027 release.

The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. It is also expected to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal undergoes massive body transformation for Love & War, gained 12 Kg, then lost 15 Kg

More Pages: Love and War Box Office Collection

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