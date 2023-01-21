Ektaa Kapoor will enter the Bigg Boss 16 house, along with Dibakar Banerjee, to sign a contestant for her upcoming project, LSD 2.

A few days back, Bollywood Hungama had exclusively learnt that producer Ektaa Kapoor is all set to announce Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 on Bigg Boss 16. Not only this, but there were rumours that the producer, who will reunite with director Dibakar Banerjee, will also sign a Bigg Boss 16 contestant as the lead for the sequel of LSD. Going by the latest buzz, Ektaa has signed Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for the said project.

As per a report by Indian Express, Ektaa announced Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the heroine for one of the segments in the sequel to Love Sex Aur Dhoka. The producer, along with director Dibakar Bannerjee, entered the Bigg Boss 16 house on Friday evening, after interacting with host Salman Khan. The producer-director duo engaged in a discussion on who could be the perfect fit for the film, after which they announced Nimrit as their pick.

Meanwhile, the report also mentioned that Ekta will also find an actor for Naagin 7 on Bigg Boss. A source told the portal, “However, she did not reveal the name and asked everyone to keep some patience, and wait for the next update.” It is worth mentioning here that Ekta signed the winner of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash, to play the titular role in Naagin 6.

Also, so far, the makers or the channel have not shared a fresh promo featuring Ektaa Kapoor and Dibakar Bannerjee.

As mentioned above, Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Ektaa will announce LSD 2 in a Bigg Boss 16 episode. Speaking of the marketing move of the producer-director duo, a source told us, “Considering the voyeuristic nature of the show that’s currently the country’s guilty obsession, it fits right that the producer would see this opportunity as a great marketing move.”

Coming back to the Salman Khan-hosted show, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are nominated for this week.

