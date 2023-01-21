Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the second film in the franchise after the first one released in 1998, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.

There has been a lot of buzz about Pooja Entertainment's upcoming action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as it brings together two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for the first time. The film, which was announced some time back, went on floors today in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff kick off Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as he brings on board his acting prowess as the powerful antagonist. The film to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is set up on a massive scale.

After months of extensive prep BMCM kicked off with a big auspicious Mahurat today with producers, the entire cast and crew and well-wishers from the film world.

The film is the second in the franchise after the 1998 hit Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Sharing a note on the occasion, producer Vashu Bhagnani wrote on Instagram, “After 25 years, we gear up to return with our most successful franchise 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan'! It was special then and it is even more special now with two exceptional SuperStars leading the title @akshaykumar and @tigerjackieshroff and now with @therealprithvi also on board Directed by @aliabbaszafar together we will recreate a brand new Avataar of BMCM! Need ur blessings and good wishes as we begin to Shoot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vashu Bhagnani (@vashubhagnani)

Jackky Bhagnani, who also looks after Pooja Entertainment, wrote on the same social media platform, “After months of toiling, dreaming and strategizing, we are ready to begin this massive ambitious journey. Truly humbled and honoured to stand alongside my ‘Bade’ and ‘Chhote’ without their nod my dream to achieve this wouldn’t have come true. @akshaykumar @tigerjackieshroff I’m overwhelmed and it’s a moment of immense pride and joy for us at Pooja Entertainment. Love, adore and respect these two and I can’t wait for the audiences to see what we have in store. So thankful to my Dad @vashubhagnani for believing and backing us and to my entire team and everybody associated with this film. Can’t wait to roll on this one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, this Pooja Entertainment Action entertainer is set to release in cinemas in December 2023.

Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran joins Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff starrer as the antagonist, first look out

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.