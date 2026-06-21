A tragic incident on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War has reignited concerns about safety standards and working conditions in the film industry. A 42-year-old carpenter, Chandradhari Yadav, lost his life while working on the film's set at Royal Pump Studio in Goregaon East, Mumbai, in the early hours of June 17.

Love & War set tragedy: Worker dies after alleged electric shock; Bhansali Productions offers Rs 40 lakhs as compensation

According to representatives of the Film Studio Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union (FSSAMU), the incident occurred around 3 am. While the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, initial reports suggest that an electric shock caused by a possible short circuit may have led to the accident. Authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report for clarity.

Chandradhari Yadav is survived by his wife and two daughters. Following the incident, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and FSSAMU approached the producers of Love & War seeking financial assistance and support for the family.

The film's production house has reportedly offered Rs 40 lakhs as compensation to Yadav's family. However, union representatives say additional support is necessary to secure the future of his dependents. FWICE president B.N. Tiwari, according to a TOI report, said, “Apart from monetary compensation, we have requested the producer to take responsibility for the children's education. Workers are often made to work far beyond the prescribed eight to ten hours, and there is a limit to how much a person can physically stretch themselves at work.”

He added, “Once the post-mortem report comes, we will decide our next course of action. No matter how big the producer is or how big a film is being made, workers' lives cannot be put at risk.”

Questions Over Working Hours

FWICE honorary general secretary Ashok Dubey revealed that Yadav had reportedly been working continuously on the set for several days. “Chandradhari had been working continuously on the set for the past three days and had been on duty from 7 am until 3 am on the day of the incident. According to those present, he suffered an electric shock and was rushed to hospital, where he passed away,” Dubey said.

He further stated that the federation has requested employment opportunities for Yadav's wife within the production house. Ashoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) and chief advisor to FWICE, stressed the need for regular inspections and compliance checks.

“We have repeatedly urged producer bodies, studios and government authorities to conduct regular audits of sets, electrical wiring and cabling, considering that 150 to 200 workers are often present on a set,” he said.

“There are lives at stake and significant investments involved in building these sets. Mandatory compliance with fire, electrical and structural safety norms and comprehensive SOPs is the need of the hour.”

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War gears up for 15 to 20-day song schedule in May

More Pages: Love and War Box Office Collection

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