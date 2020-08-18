Bollywood Hungama

Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan no longer follow each other on Instagram

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Love Aaj Kal pair Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan created headlines for their alleged relationship. While none of the parties ever confirmed the news, they were often spotted together at each other’s shooting schedules. It was reported that around the film’s release the two actors had parted ways.

Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan no longer follow each other on Instagram

Now, reports claim that Kartik and Sara have unfollowed each other on Instagram. No idea what happened but it seems like they are not in touch with each other anymore.

Last year, Sara was in Lucknow visiting Kartik when she was shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Kartik had flown to Bangkok to ring in Sara’s birthday last year while she was shooting for Coolie No. 1.

It all began when Sara Ali Khan confessed on Koffee With Karan that she would like to date Kartik Aaryan.

On the work front, Sara is set to star in Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re whereas Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Sara Ali Khan shares unseen childhood pictures wishing her father 

More Pages: Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection , Love Aaj Kal Movie Review

