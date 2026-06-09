Baby Do Die Do Teaser: Huma Qureshi brings forth the journey of India’s first ‘desi’ hitwoman in a mystery-packed thriller

The makers of Baby Do Die Do have finally unveiled the much-anticipated teaser of the film, offering audiences a glimpse into the dark, quirky and unpredictable world of Baby KarMarKar, played by Huma Qureshi. The film, which has been generating considerable buzz ever since its announcement, promises a unique blend of mystery, action and intrigue set against the bustling backdrop of Mumbai.

Baby Do Die Do Teaser: Huma Qureshi brings forth the journey of India’s first ‘desi’ hitwoman in a mystery-packed thriller

The teaser introduces viewers to the fascinating universe surrounding Baby KarMarKar, touted as India’s first desi hitwoman. While the video traces elements of her journey from childhood, it carefully avoids revealing too much about the mysterious protagonist herself. Instead, it focuses on creating an atmosphere of suspense, gradually unveiling the eclectic characters who populate her world.

One of the teaser’s most intriguing visuals features a woman carrying a striking red umbrella as she moves through the city unnoticed. Amidst the chaos unfolding around her, the enigmatic figure leaves behind more questions than answers, adding to the intrigue surrounding Baby KarMarKar and her true identity.

Apart from Huma Qureshi in the titular role, Baby Do Die Do also stars Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, Seema Pahwa, Rachit Singh and Marudhar Shekhawat in pivotal roles. The teaser hints at a diverse ensemble cast, each seemingly playing an important part in the narrative’s unfolding mystery.

Speaking about the film, producer Saqib Saleem said, "With this teaser, we're finally opening the doors to Baby's world. Beyond the mystery of Baby KarMarKar lies an ensemble of unforgettable characters, each adding a new layer to the story. We're excited for audiences to start connecting the dots and step into this unpredictable universe with us."

Director Nachiket Samant echoed similar sentiments and shed light on the film’s expansive narrative. He said, "Baby Do Die Do isn't just the story of Baby KarMarKar- it's the story of an entire world that exists around her. This teaser introduces some of the people who make that world so entertaining, unpredictable and mysterious. Every character brings a distinct energy to the narrative, and this is only the beginning of what awaits audiences on July 3."

Directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem under his banner Saleem Siblings in association with Pune 04 Films, Baby Do Die Do promises an unpredictable cinematic ride packed with mystery, mayhem and surprises. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 3, 2026.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt’s Alpha vs Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do: Two desi female assassin films to CLASH on July 3

More Pages: Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection

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