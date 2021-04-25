Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.04.2021 | 12:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Life of Osho’s first secretary, Ma Yoga Laxmi, to be adapted into a web series; Gulshan Grover’s son Sanjay to co-produce

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Senior actor Gulshan Grover's son Sanjay is all set to step into the world of Bollywood. Sanjay will be producing the web series on Ma Yoga Laxmi, which was announced recently.

Ma Yoga Laxmi, Osho’s first secretary's life to be adapted into series; Gulshan Grover’s son Sanjay to co-produce

Talking about his son stepping into Bollywood with a leading daily, Gulshan said that he is extremely happy and proud. He said that his son is on the threshold of making a mega web series. Sanjay was based in California and has now decided to return to Indian and settle here. Gulshan revealed that his son was working in MGM studios in California. The actor said that in times of COVID he had to sort of emotionally blackmail his son to return. The proud father further said that he sees him making some very big and talked about projects in future.

Sanjay Grover will be co-producing the series with Rahul Mittra, who is known for producing Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster films, Sarkar 3,and Bullet Raja. Mittra has acquired the rights of British author Rashid Maxwell’s bestselling book The Only Life: Osho, Laxmi and a Journey of the Heart, that follows the life of Osho’s first secretary.

In an official statement, Mittra said, “Ma Laxmi’s story is what I want to tell and what the world needs to know. I want people to know that for Ma Laxmi, Osho was her only life. Even when her own protege Sheela usurped her position, Laxmi’s devotion to her master was total and absolute,” Mittra said. The series will be bankrolled by Rahul Mittra Films and Jar Pictures with Osho World Foundation and Sanjay Grover serving as co-producers.

ALSO READ: Gulshan Grover says it’s upsetting and heartbreaking that Sooryavanshi’s release will have to be delayed even after a year

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: BTS ARMY raises over Rs. 20 lakh…

Makers of Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer…

"Kuch toh sharm karo. In logon ne Maldives…

Actor-director Lalit Behl passes away owing…

EXCLUSIVE: BTS ARMY raises over Rs. 10 lakh…

Sonu Sood tests negative for COVID-19 a week…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification