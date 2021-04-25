Bollywood Hungama

After ‘Dhinka Chika’ in Ready, Salman Khan and music composer Rockstar DSP reunite for ‘Seeti Maar’ in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Celebrated music composer, singer, and performer Devi Sri Prasad, who is popularly known as the Rockstar DSP is all set to give Bollywood yet another stellar song with Salman Khan’s most anticipated film Radhe.

After Dhinka Chika, Salman Khan and music composer Rockstar DSP reunite for 'Seeti Maar' in Radhe

Ever since the trailer of Radhe was released the biggest highlight was the ‘Seeti Maar’ song. DSP who has earlier created the Chartbuster ‘Dhinka Chika’ song for Salman Khan starrer Ready is happy to reunite with him yet again and is certain that 'Seeti Maar' song will also be equally loved by all.

Talking about reuniting with Salman Khan, DSP shared, “It is always great fun to create music for Salman. He has always been someone who has appreciated my work and when Prabhu Deva and Salman, personally asked me to recompose 'Seeti Maar' for Radhe, I was more than happy to oblige.”

DSP always wanted to recreate the song in Hindi. The music composer feels the song best suited the film. He adds, “I have recreated the entire song to suit Salman’s image whilst retaining its soul. He called me and shared his feedback on how the song sounds terrific. We hope that the audiences enjoy the number as much as we enjoyed making it. It is a fun song that will keep you grooving.”

DSP has given the Indian music industry some of the biggest hits like 'Ringa Ringa', 'AaAante Amalapuram', 'Daddy Mummy', etc.

'Seeti Maar' is composed by DSP and is penned by Shabbir Ahmed while vocals are by Kamal Khan and Lulia Vantur. The song releases on 26th April, Monday.

ALSO READ: The latest rager, ‘Seeti Maar’, the first track of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, to release on Monday

More Pages: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Box Office Collection

